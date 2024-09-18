Caught on CCTV: Swiggy delivery agent steals shoes left outside Noida flat. Watch

A Swiggy delivery agent has found himself at the centre of a controversy after CCTV footage emerged showing him stealing a pair of shoes. The incident, which occurred in Noida Sector 73, quickly went viral. A Swiggy delivery agent was caught on CCTV stealing shoes from outside a Noida flat.(X/@AshfaqK12565342)

The incident unfolds

The footage reveals the delivery agent wearing an orange Swiggy T-shirt. After completing his deliveries, he is seen strolling down the building’s stairs. Pausing in front of a shoe rack placed outside a flat, the agent spots a pair of blue sneakers buried among other shoes. He discreetly places the sneakers into his bag before continuing his descent down the staircase.

The residents of the apartment, upon discovering their missing sneakers, reviewed the CCTV footage and were shocked to identify the delivery agent as the culprit. The video soon spread across social media platforms, drawing significant public attention and criticism.

Police investigation on

Following the viral spread of the video, Noida Police have intervened. According to India Today, the police have contacted the family and have initiated an investigation into the matter. Authorities have assured that the accused will be apprehended soon.

Previous incidents and Swiggy’s response

This incident is not an isolated case. Earlier, a similar controversy erupted when a Swiggy Instamart delivery agent was caught on CCTV stealing shoes from outside a flat in Gurugram. The footage, shared by user Rohit Arora on X (formerly Twitter), shows the delivery agent taking the shoes after delivering an order. Despite raising a complaint with Swiggy Cares, Arora reported no resolution and expressed frustration over the lack of response.

Swiggy's official response to the Gurugram incident was to express disappointment and request the user to contact them via direct message for further assistance. However, Arora's comment highlighted the ongoing dissatisfaction with how such complaints are handled.

As these incidents continue to emerge, the public's trust in delivery services is increasingly being tested.