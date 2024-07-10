Centre allows IRS officer posted in Hyderabad to change name, gender in official records

In a first, the Ministry of Finance has allowed a senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer posted in Hyderabad to undergo name and gender change in all official records. The appeal was filed by M Anusuya to change his name to M Anukathir Surya, and gender from female to male. Hyderabad: IRS officer M Anukathir Surya who got his name and gender changed in official records. (LinkedIn/@anukathir-surya-m)

As per CNBC TV18, the order dated July 9 states, “Ms M Anusuya, IRS (C&IT: 2013) [Employee Code: 4623, DOB: 20.10.1988] presently posted as Joint Commissioner in 0/o Chief Commissioner (AR), CESTAT, Hyderabad has requested for change of her name from Ms M Anusuya to Mr M Anukathir Surya and gender from female to male.”

The ministry, in its order, stated that the officer’s request has been considered and approved. “The request of Ms M Anusuya has been considered. Henceforth, the officer will be recognised as ‘Mr M Anukathir Surya’ in all official records.” The order further added that the decision was taken with the “approval of the competent authority”.

The order is marked to the Chief Commissioner (AR), Customs, Excise, Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, and all Principal Chief Commissioners/ Pr Directors General under the CBIC.

The IRS officer started his career as an Assistant Commissioner in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai in 2013 and was promoted to the Deputy Commissioner rank in 2018. From January 2023, he has been serving as the Joint Commissioner in Hyderabad, Telangana.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Electronics and Communication from Madras Institute of Technology. Surya then pursued a PG Diploma in Cyber Law and Cyber Forensics from National Law Institute University, Bhopal.

No more ‘sir’, I’m ‘madam’

Earlier in 2015, an Odisha government officer legally changed her gender identity to a person belonging to the third gender following Supreme Court’s ruling that transgenders can be a third gender.

“The very day that the apex court delivered its landmark verdict, I made up my mind to opt for third gender identity instead of male gender,” she said in 2015.

Pradhan added, “The transformation left many awed. But everything has become normal. The very people who were addressing me as ‘sir’ are now addressing me as ‘madam’. I did not face unpleasant situations as my superior officer is very supportive.”

“In an affidavit before an executive magistrate, I have become Aishwarya Rutuparna Pradhan. I have submitted relevant records for change and modification of my name and gender. I expect to be conferred transgender classification on government records very shortly,” she said in 2015.

Ratikanta Pradhan became Aishwarya Rutuparna Pradhan in 2015. Pradhan, who works for the Odisha Financial Services Department (OFS), is India’s first transgender civil servant.