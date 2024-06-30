IAS officer Pari Bishnoi and her lawyer sister Palak leave netizens in awe: 'More power to you, women'

When Instagram user Ankit Kumar struck up a conversation with two strangers, he didn't realise that he would be meeting a sibling duo who have managed to reach great heights. Upon talking to them, one of the women told him that she is an IAS officer while another is a criminal lawyer. After their story went viral on social media, many people were in awe of the two women. Snapshot of Pari Bishnoi and her sister Palak.

"I met an IAS officer while looking for strangers to shoot. I had a really insightful conversation with her and her sister, who is a criminal lawyer," wrote Kumar while sharing the video. (Also Read: Woman quits job where she wasn’t being promoted. How she joined same company at double salary)

The video opens to show Pari Bishnoi, an IAS officer who oversaw the elections. After earning an All India Rank of 30, Pari became an IAS officer in 2020 after completing her MA in 2019. Pari emphasised her accomplishment as one of the first members of her community in Rajasthan to pass the UPSC exam. She is currently the Additional District Magistrate in Sikkim. When asked who inspired her, Pari gave credit to her mother, a police officer in Rajasthan, whose significant work sparked her interest.

The other sister, Palak, revealed that she works as a criminal lawyer for the High Court and Supreme Court.

