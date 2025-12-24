CEO compares his 10 chai with employee’s fancy Starbucks drink, sparks salary debate

The founder and CEO of a beauty brand has sparked a discussion about salaries and spending after comparing his go-to drink order with that of his employees. A Mumbai-based founder compared his chai order with the fancy coffee his employees prefer. (Representational image)

Kaushal Shah, the Mumbai-based founder of Evorbeauty, said that he still likes to drink “10rs wali chai” — or tea that costs ₹10. By contrast, his employees prefer fancy coffee. Shah shared a post on X reflecting on the contrast, adding a picture that shows a Starbucks packet.

“Here as a founder I drink 10rs wali chai,” said the Mumbai-based entrepreneur. “and here’s what my employees drink,” he wrote, adding the Starbucks coffee picture.

Take a look at the post below:

A debate on spending

Shah’s post sparked a conversation about salaries and spending. Several X users weighed in on how spending habits differ between salaried employees and entrepreneurs.

“Spending capacity of salaried people is always better, they know exactly how much they make so they know exactly how much they can spend,” X user Shaleen Poddar said.

“As long as employees are using their (post-tax) salaries/stipend to pay for the fancy coffee, it doesn't matter,” Rohan Sharma opined. “Founders are highly likely to expense every penny they can spend, to their company. While they may or may not draw a salary.”

“Young man, i get this is just jest, and incidental humor but.. what a great time to learn this so early... As a 'founder', your money is not more meaningful than your employees',” a user added.

