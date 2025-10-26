CEO's ‘special warning’ to employee for taking WFH without permission: ‘It is not our culture’

A screenshot of an employee’s chat with the CEO has drawn attention online after it showed a “special warning” being issued for taking work from home (WFH) without asking for permission. The employee informed the CEO about working from home through an email.(Pexels/Representational Image)

The post, shared on Reddit by @BeatAdditional3046, explained that the employee works at a foreign startup with an office in India.

According to the post, there were no clear rules about WFH or leaves. Earlier, the employee used to email a manager and HR for approvals, but after both resigned, all communication had to be made directly with the CEO.

Special warning over WFH:

The employee claimed he had sent a professional email to notify about working from home and clearly mentioned it was not a casual message. Since this was only the second instance of taking WFH in seven months, the employee assumed that informing would be sufficient.

The CEO clearly said that permission, not notification, was required.

He added that a similar issue had occurred earlier when the employee merely notified about holidays: “It is not our culture. Very bad. I did not allow you to work from home; you must ask for permission, not just notify.”

The employee later explained that the WFH decision was due to a twisted leg and difficulty in walking, but did not believe it was necessary to over-explain personal details in a formal work email.

Reddit reacts:

The post sparked a mix of reactions online. Many users criticised the CEO’s strict approach, saying that sending a professional WFH email should have been enough.

Others said that in multinational offices, rules about asking instead of just informing can be different, and the employee could have checked the proper approval process.

One of the users commented, "Dude, when you switch, which you'll for sure do in the future, ask for permission to resign just as a joke."

A second user, with a hint of sarcasm, commented, "Why don't you ask permission before posting this on Reddit? A very special warning to you!. It is not our culture. Very bad"

A third user commented, “Bro, you should have asked before working from home. This culture of just notifying doesn’t work here.”

"CEO is right, some company policies require prior permission," another user commented.

