‘Chacha, sheesha kyun nahi laga?’: Singing cop wins hearts with musical warning. Video goes viral

A video of a policeman reprimanding a traffic violator with a song has gone massively viral online, racking up millions of views and much appreciation. Bhagwat Prasad Pandey pulled up an e-rickshaw driver for driving without windshield glass and scolded him by singing a song. The musical warning has earned him praise for his style of policing as well as his voice. Madhya Pradesh cop Bhagwat Prasad Pandey's musical warning to an e-rickshaw driver has gone viral (Instagram/@bhagwat_prasad_pandey)

Using just lyrics set to the tune of ‘Humko Sirf Tumse Pyar Hai’, Pandey managed to convey that the e-rickshaw driver had been warned in the past.

‘Chacha, sheesha kyun nahi laga?’

“Chacha, sheesha kyun nahi laga? Chacha, sheesha kyun nahi laga? Ek mah mein, teen baar hum, tumko ye bata chuke hain chacha sun lo tum (Chacha, why haven’t you installed windshield glass yet? In one month, I have warned you three times. Please listen),” sang the Madhya Pradesh cop after pulling over the e-rickshaw driver.

Well aware of his mistake, the e-rickshaw driver grinned sheepishly. He was seen driving without a windshield glass, with only a transparent plastic sheet covering the front of his vehicle.

The video of the musical warning was shared on Bhagwat Prasad Pandey’s own Instagram account, where he has over 3.7 lakh followers. It racked up over 8 lakh views and was reposted several times. In total, it has been viewed millions of times across Instagram accounts and other platforms.

In a follow-up video, Pandey was seen jokingly rebuking the driver and ‘felicitating’ him with a garland for his bright idea. “This man has not been able to go to Gwalior to get the glass. Gwalior is 120 km away,” he explained. Turning towards the camera, the cop added, “He has not been able to get windshield glass, so he is using a plastic sheet. I request you all to not get into such plastic sheet hacks. When it rains, it becomes difficult to drive.”

Viewers full of praise

Viewers were full of praise for Bhagwat Prasad Pandey’s novel way of rebuking offenders, as well as his melodious voice.

“You and your behaviour must be taught in police training institutes pan India,” wrote one viewer.

“This was the sweetest thing I saw on my feed today which was full of people fighting over gender, language and whatnot,” another said.

“Sir bahut achi awaz hai aapki (Sir you have a great voice),” read a comment.