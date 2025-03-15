'Chalta hai' in India to following rule abroad: Indian expat's change sparks debate on adaptability

An Indian professional recently took to Reddit to share an experience about a close friend who had moved abroad, only to completely change his approach to following rules. The post, which resonated with many, pointed out how some Indians who once disregarded traffic signals or cut lines in India strictly abide by the rules in foreign countries. The user recounted a video call with his friend who moved abroad. (Pexel)

Recounting a video call with his friend, the user shared, “He was patiently waiting in line at a grocery store, explaining the self-service system and how people follow traffic rules. This is the same person who, back in India, would break bus lines and jump signals for fun. The funny part? I used to be the one stopping him!”

The post struck a chord with many, with users chiming in to discuss human adaptability. One comment read, “People adapt to their environments. If you're in a place where everyone follows the rules, you will too. But if you're in a setting where people constantly push ahead, you either do the same or get left behind.”

The discussion quickly turned into a debate on whether such behavioural shifts reflect hypocrisy or simply an instinct to blend in with societal norms. Many pointed out how rules are often enforced more strictly abroad, while in India, lax enforcement leads to a "Chalta hai" attitude.

A user commented, “Let's be realistic. Rules only can work if the settings accommodate it. At a luxurious/upscale place even in india, we exhibit decorum not only for keeping up etiquette but also because the crowd there is accomodative of such respectful behavior. In the public though, it's the wild west and u will be the fool if ur the only one following all the rules.”

One user wrote, “Well, is he wrong tho? People don’t hold each other accountable for shitty behavior in India. They do in western countries.”