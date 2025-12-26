Chandigarh society’s parking discipline faces 'Thar' challenge, Redditors react

In societies, parking issues are common, with people often leaving vehicles here and there without much thought. In one Chandigarh housing society, however, the picture usually looks very different. The contrast between the organised surroundings and the lone misplaced vehicle quickly sparked discussion on Reddit.(Reddit)

A Reddit post recently showed an image of a well-managed society where hundreds of cars were parked neatly and clearly marked in designated areas.

The layout appeared organised and disciplined, with vehicles lined up properly and open spaces kept clear.

What caught attention in the image was one clear exception. Amid rows of neatly parked cars, a Mahindra Thar was seen parked openly, away from any designated parking spot.

“Chandigarh society where hundreds of cars are neatly parked in basements and designated areas, and then there’s this one Thar owner,” the caption of the post reads.

Thar owner ignores parking:

According to the Reddit post, the society had parking facilities. Basement parking and marked spaces were available and were being used by most residents. Despite this, the Thar owner appeared to have ignored the system, choosing an open area instead.

Reddit reacts:

Reddit users quickly pointed out the sharp contrast between the neatly parked cars and the lone Thar.

One of the users commented, “Thar owners need to be studied, I guess. Money can't buy class.”

A second user commented, “And that too on a footpath. Classic Thar owners thinking 20L brought them the world.”

“How dare you point out a Thar? It's his will where he wants to park; he can even park on the front gate or even on any human being,” another user with a hint of sarcasm commented.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)