Chandrayaan-3 landing: People flood X with posts as they wait in anticipation

Microblogging platform X is flooded with tweets from people eagerly waiting for Chandrayaan’s soft landing on the moon. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), also took to X to share about the anticipated moment. Chandrayaan-3 lifted off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 14. (X/@isro)

“Awaiting the arrival of the Lander Module (LM) at the designated point, around 17:44 Hrs. IST. Upon receiving the ALS command, the LM activates the throttleable engines for powered descent. The mission operations team will keep confirming the sequential execution of commands,” the space agency wrote.

Expectedly, X is filled with numerous posts with people expressing how they are waiting for the historic moment. From praising the scientists of ISRO to wishing for a safe landing, netizens have posted varied shares. In fact, the hashtag #Chandrayaan3 is also trending on X.

Here’s what people are writing ahead of Chandrayaan’s soft landing:

Check out some more reactions:

“A historic day for India...1.42bn people are keeping their fingers crossed. We are praying for a successful soft landing on the South Pole of the Moon. Best of Luck to #ISRO,” shared an X user. “A big historic day for us. #Chandrayaan3 moon lander landing on the south pole of the Moon. Compliments to the efforts behind the mission @ISRO,” posted another. “Today every Indian will be waiting for this notable moment - the mission of #Chandrayaan3,” added a third. “After the whole world, now it’s time to conquer the moon. Best of luck ISRO,” wrote a fourth.

About India's moon mission:

Chandrayaan-3 lifted off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, on July 14. According to ISRO, Chandrayaan-3’s mission is to “demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface” and to “conduct in-situ scientific experiments”.

