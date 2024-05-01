 Chelsea to pay tribute to Abhradeep Saha aka Angry Rantman at Premier League match | Trending - Hindustan Times
Chelsea to pay tribute to Abhradeep Saha aka Angry Rantman at Premier League match

ByVrinda Jain
May 01, 2024 04:16 PM IST

Angry Rantman aka Abhradeep Saha died earlier this month. It is being reported that Chelsea will pay tribute to him in their upcoming Premier League match.

YouTuber Abhradeep Saha, popularly known as Angry Rantman, died in April. The news of his passing away left numerous people around the world shocked. He wasan avid football followerand waswell-known in virtual football communities for his amusing rants, gaining him a devoted following. Saha shot to popularity after a video of him ranting about his favourite football club, Chelsea, went viral on YouTube. Post his death, it is being reported that Chelsea will be paying tribute to the fan in their upcoming Premier League match.

Snapshot of Abhradeep Saha.
Snapshot of Abhradeep Saha.

The news was shared on X by Tom Overend, who, as per reports, is closely associated with the football club. Overend, in his tweet wrote, "Announcement: I can confirm there will be a tribute to Abhradeep Saha at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. He will be in the match programme, and there will be a tribute announcement at half-time. Thank you to everybody who shared and supported to help make this happen." (Also Read: Angry Rantman aka Abhradeep Saha dies, family shares message)

In a follow-up comment, he also wrote, "I am extremely grateful to Chelsea Football Club for making this happen. They have been outstanding in helping to facilitate this tribute, and I cannot thank them enough."

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on May 1. Since being posted, it has gained more than three lakh views. The share also has over 18,000 likes and numerous comments.

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "Well done, Tom. You did it."

"Fantastic! I hope this can bring some sort of comfort to his family," said a second.

A third added, "All you're doing, Tom. Proud of you, and on behalf of a lot of Indian Chelsea fans, thanks a million. Means the world."

A fourth shared, "Chelsea is a class club, and you're a fantastic man. Thank you for making this happen. I'm sure he'll smile from the heavens."

"Admire your efforts, mate, be a great tribute to his family, friends and the football community that knew him," commented a fifth.

News / Trending / Chelsea to pay tribute to Abhradeep Saha aka Angry Rantman at Premier League match
