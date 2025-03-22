Chennai man says he is 'glad' to have broken Gen Z heart after rejecting high salary demand: 'I feel his heartbreak'

A Chennai-based professional has ignited a social media debate after revealing he rejected a Gen Z job candidate who asked for more than double their current salary. A Chennai man rejected a Gen Z candidate who demanded high salary hike.(Representational image/Unsplash)

Man Maran Ramalingam, a self-employed Fractional CMO, shared his experience in a now-viral LinkedIn post, where he admitted he was "glad" to have broken a "Gen Z heart."

Ramalingam recounted that the candidate, who earned ₹5 lakh per annum, initially asked HR for ₹8 lakh but then demanded ₹12 lakh during the interview.

"I have the skills," said the candidate

During the interview, Ramalingam questioned the candidate about the steep pay hike. "Can you help me understand why you believe a 100 per cent hike is justified?" he asked.

The candidate confidently replied, "I have the skills." However, when asked to present his work, Ramalingam found it lacking. "Honestly, it was subpar. I wouldn’t even pay him the ₹5 lakh he’s currently earning," he wrote.

Ramalingam further dissected the candidate’s work, pointing out flaws and offering insights. "I could see, hear, and feel his heartbreak. But here’s the thing: I’m glad I did. It’s important for this generation to understand what skills, deliverables, and quality truly mean," he added.

"Confidence alone doesn’t cut it"

The Fractional CMO argued that professionals must back up their confidence with tangible proof of their abilities. "Salaries are determined by a combination of confidence and deliverables. In the real world, ‘I have done it’ always carries more weight than ‘I can do it’," he wrote.

He concluded by adding a postscript: "I might have just saved another interviewer from dealing with such an unrealistic demand."

Check out his post here:

Internet reacts

The postgained traction, sparking many reactions online. Some users supported Ramalingam’s tough stance, while others criticised his approach.

One user commented, "He did the right thing. You can't just demand double without proving your worth."

Another countered, "Breaking a ‘Gen Z heart’ shouldn’t be a flex. If his work was subpar, guide him rather than mock him."

A third user noted, "This generation needs to learn that skills matter more than confidence."

However, some felt Ramalingam's response was too harsh. "Maybe he needed guidance instead of public shaming," one person suggested.