Chennai man swaps Zomato for homemade tiffin, fancy coffee for 10 chai to save money

A Chennai man’s simple money-saving hacks have inspired other social media users to share their own tricks for cutting daily expenses and living a more frugal lifestyle. The man’s switch to a simpler lifestyle was shared on Reddit by his colleague. The man now brings lemon rice and curd to office for lunch, his colleague revealed (Representational image)

No more Zomato

The Reddit user said that his co-worker had recently stopped ordering food from Zomato. Where earlier he spent between ₹250 to 300 on ordering a meal, he now packs his own tiffin.

“Every single day he brings the same lunch. A steel tiffin with lemon rice, one cup curd, and some papad. That’s it,” the Reddit user said.

The frugal man had even stopped spending money on cold drinks. “He says his full meal costs ₹60. No cold drink. No snacks. Just water from the office cooler,” his colleague revealed.

Where earlier he spent money ordering lunch every day through Zomato, the man now manages to save ₹200 to 300 every day. That brought his total savings for the month to ₹6,000 or more. “He makes everything in bulk on Sunday evening. Keeps small boxes ready in the fridge. Morning he just packs and leaves. No stress, no waste,” said the Reddit post.

Chai replaces coffee

The Chennai man’s money-saving hacks did not stop at homemade food – he even replaced fancy coffee with chai.

“Earlier he used to go to those fancy coffee places once or twice a week. ₹200 for one cup. Now he goes to the small tea stall near our office gate. ₹10 chai. Same peace, more savings,” his colleague said. “Honestly, I respect this guy. No drama, no excuses. Just simple living and smart habits.”

Internet weighs in

Reddit users inspired by the now-viral post revealed their own money-saving tricks.

“I ask the cook to make two extra rotis at night, and in the morning, I have them for breakfast and lunch along with a two-egg omelette and some fruits,” one person said.

“I make fresh food for tiffin everyday and don't order from outside. I change the sabzi everyday so that there is enough variety and covers both nutrients as well as taste,” another said.

However, many expressed concerns about the Chennai man’s meal plan, pointing out that it did not sound like a balanced diet.

“That's not a balanced meal at all. I do think meal prepping over the weekend and eating homemade food everyday saves a lot of money and is better for health. Having just lemon rice (carb heavy), pappad (oil / fat heavy) everyday doesn't seem like a wise choice. No protein, no veggies. The meals need to be varied and more balanced to avoid long term side effects,” said one user.

“I like this guy, but my man needs a balanced diet, this is just carbs and whatever small nutrients there are in curd,” another added.