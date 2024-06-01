 Chennai woman’s smart move saves her from founder’s yelling at Bengaluru company | Trending - Hindustan Times
Chennai woman’s smart move saves her from founder’s yelling at Bengaluru company

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jun 01, 2024 10:09 AM IST

A woman from Chennai took to X to share how she managed to avoid getting yelled at by her boss while working at a company in Bengaluru.

Managers or bosses yelling at their employees should be a thing in the ideal world. However, as we don’t live in such a world, this is a toxic workplace culture faced by many. There are also social media posts where people share their experiences after being on the receiving end in such instances. This woman from Chennai belongs to the list, but her story has a twist. Taking to X, she shared how the language barrier helped her avoid her founder’s yelling at a Bengaluru company where she previously worked.

A Chennai woman claimed that her former boss used to yell at everyone in Hindi at her Bengaluru office (Representational Image). (Unsplash/kate_sade)
A Chennai woman claimed that her former boss used to yell at everyone in Hindi at her Bengaluru office (Representational Image). (Unsplash/kate_sade)

The woman claimed that the company's founder habitually yelled at everyone in Hindi. However, when she ended up in such a situation, she politely told the boss that she can’t understand what she is being said as she is from Chennai and doesn’t know Hindi.

“So they had to switch to English to yell at me each time and I got yelled at way lesser than other folks because of this,” she added.

Take a look at the entire post here:

An X post by a Chennai woman about how she avoided being yelled at by her former boss at a Bengaluru company. (Screengrab)
An X post by a Chennai woman about how she avoided being yelled at by her former boss at a Bengaluru company. (Screengrab)

Since being shared, the post has collected more than 1.7 lakh views - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further collected nearly 3.800 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the post.

What did X users say about this X post?

“I do this every day. I patiently wait for people to completely explain the requirements. Once they finish, I tell them I don't understand their language and they'll have to repeat it in English,” wrote an X user. The original poster replied, “We pretend like we don’t understand Hindi in Chennai even if we do. Although we are becoming slightly nicer to the new folks now”.

“You had no problem with the yelling, only the language?” asked another. The poster replied, “I quit the job in 7 months. Of course, I had a problem.”

A third added, “The lesser-known language defence 101.”

What are your thoughts on this woman’s post? Have you ever faced such a situation?

Chennai woman's smart move saves her from founder's yelling at Bengaluru company
