China: ‘Sex camp’ teaches wives the art of seduction to “discourage husbands from cheating”

A camp organised for women reportedly to teach them about the ways through which they can discourage their husbands or partners from cheating has raised concerns among people in China. The “sex camp”, reportedly organised by an organisation called Sex Appeal Academy, charged $420 (nearly ₹34,000) from each person. Social media users labelled it as an “unethical business practice” which aims to take advantage of “vulnerable women.” This event has sparked widespread criticism on Chinese social media. Reportedly, women from the age group of 35-55 years attended the “sex camp” in China. (Unsplash/Scott Goodwill)

What is the camp about?

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the event was organised for two days in the eastern city of Hangzhou in Zhejiang province. “Sex appeal is a woman taking control of her life,” read the tagline on the event poster.

The attendees were asked to wear specific attire to be a part of the camp, where they were reportedly taught different techniques to fulfil the event slogan - “Reignite passion in your marriage, revive your erotic life.”

Who were the attendees?

Women aged 35 to 55 attended the event, reported SCMP, citing online sources. From an individual whose husband is cheating to a single mother whose husband left her to a married person who has a crush on her son’s classmate, different people attended the camp.

What did the organisers claim?

As per a female instructor at the camp, she is qualified as an “advanced therapist in intimate relationships and sex”. The company claimed that their camp helps middle-aged women find self-worth and encourages them to feel “powerful and attractive.”

How did social media react?

An individual wrote on Weibo, a Chinese social media platform, “This is an unethical business practice that takes advantage of women who are vulnerable and anxious about their lives.”

Another person shared, “These middle-aged women cannot discern right from wrong. We can improve our attractiveness healthily by reading and continuing our education.”

What did the experts say?

Che Xiaoyan, director of the nursing committee at the association, told the outlet that all the registered sex therapists work in hospitals in Mainland China.

“They have received multi-disciplinary training organised by the China Sexology Association, covering areas such as sexual medicine and human anatomy, and are the formal practitioners of sex therapy,” Che added.