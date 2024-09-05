‘I’m not sleeping with 80% of my clients’: Woman reveals ‘sex norms’ of escort world

A woman from Australia has opened up revealing the “sex norms” prevalent in the high-class escort world. In an explosive interview with a news outlet, she shared how people struggle to believe her when she says that she doesn’t sleep with 80% of her clients, and it is something else that those people want. She claimed that they just want to spend time with someone, adding that this trend is due to “male loneliness”. The image shows an Australian woman who works as an escort and charges $1300 per hour. (Instagram/@themickidaniels)

“No one would believe it but I’m not sleeping with, like, 80 percent of my clients. I have lots of bookings where men tell me they don’t want to have intercourse and just want to spend time doing other things,” 29-year-old Micki Daniels told news.com.au.

“Sad new trend”

“A lot of men are afraid to be who they are, even in relationships with their wives or girlfriends. I don’t think the majority of men are comfortable in their own skin due to the pressures of society these days,” she explained.

Elaborating her remark, she shared that these men come to her to seek comfort because they know she won’t “judge them and will accept them for who they are.”

“Many of my clients just want to talk”

Daniels told the outlet that during their meeting, many of her clients ask about her life and share what they did. They also talk about their problems.

“I think they really want to talk about anything else other than what they’ve got going on for them, meaning at home, at work, or both,” she said. Reportedly, she charges $1300 per hour.

Work routine

While talking about her work Daniels says that at times the conversations turn “intense” which leaves her exhausted. “I feel emotionally drained after almost every booking. As an escort, I give a lot of myself emotionally, and spiritually and mentally so they can have a good experience,” she added.

Micki Daniels from Brisban manages her Instagram page, which has over 170 posts and nearly 81,000 followers. She regularly posts various content, giving her followers a glimpse into her life.