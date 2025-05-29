China’s Temu sends stickers to Indian mom who thought she ordered home essentials

A desi mum who thought she’d scored a great deal on home essentials was left equal parts shocked and amused when Temu delivered stickers of the items she’d ordered — instead of the actual products. Dubai-based Indian-origin woman Suchita Ojha shared an Instagram video of her mother’s hilarious mix-up, which has left thousands of people in splits. An Indian mom ordered home essentials from Temu and got stickers instead.(Instagram/@suchiojha)

Ojha said her mother is “obsessed with Temu” - the online marketplace launched by PDD Holdings, the parent company of China's Pinduoduo. Temu connects consumers directly with manufacturers and wholesalers, primarily based in China, allowing them to buy goods at a discount.

A funny mix-up

Sometimes, however, the discounts can lead to confusion - as Ojha’s mother discovered when she ordered what she thought was a vacuum cleaner and cooking utensils at a great price. She missed the product description which explained that Temu is selling stickers of the products, not the products themselves.

Ojha’s video captures the hilarity that ensued when she opened her packages and realised that she’d received stickers.

“Context: She didn't even read that it was stickers, she just saw the picture and ordered randomly,” the Dubai-based woman wrote on Instagram, explaining that her mother did not read the product description.

Temu’s response

When HT.com reached out to Temu for a response, the company said: “We always encourage users to read product descriptions and reviews carefully so their purchases match what they're looking for. Mixups like this happen, and we hope the user gives Temu another try!”

Social media in splits

The Instagram Reel has gone viral with over 2.2 million views and a ton of comments. Viewers on Instagram were also much amused by the mix-up.

“The description literally says stickers. But this is so funny,” read one comment under the video.

“Didn’t know we could get trauma from Temu,” another person joked. “AED 5!? itna paisa mein itna hi milega,” a third quipped.