Chinese company restricts employees to 2-minute toilet breaks during fixed time slots

A company in southern China has introduced a Toilet Usage Management Rule effective February 11. Under this policy, employees can only use the restroom during designated time slots and must limit their usage to two minutes per visit. The firm, Three Brothers Machine Manufacturing Company in Foshan, Guangdong province claims the rule is intended to improve workplace discipline, efficiency, and employee attitudes. The firm noted that the rule is intended to improve workplace discipline and efficiency.(Pixabay)

According to the company’s new policy, employees can use the toilet only during specific intervals: before 8 a.m., from 10:30 to 10:40 a.m., between 12 noon and 1:30 p.m., from 3:30 to 3:40 p.m., and from 5:30 to 6 p.m. Workers on overtime shifts are allowed to use the restroom after 9 p.m. Outside these designated periods, employees may only use the toilet for urgent needs, and even then, they must limit their time to two minutes, reported the South China Morning Post.

The company justified its decision by referencing Huang Di Nei Jing—also known as the Yellow Emperor’s Inner Canon—an ancient text regarded as a foundational work of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM). Believed to be over 2,000 years old, the text is often referred to as the “origin of medicine” in China and is considered essential in TCM theory.

Ban on using toilets

The policy also enforces strict bans on restroom use at certain hours in the morning and afternoon, including for overtime workers. Employees with medical conditions requiring access during restricted periods must seek approval from the human resources department, but they will face salary deductions for the time spent.

To ensure compliance, the company announced that it would monitor employees using surveillance cameras and fine those who break the rule 100 yuan. The policy was initially introduced as a trial and is set for full implementation starting March 1.

An anonymous employee confirmed to Yangcheng Evening News that the policy is in place, though the report did not specify how many workers are affected.

Legal experts have raised concerns about the company’s approach. Chen Shixing, a lawyer from Guangdong Yiyue Law Firm, stated that the policy violates labour laws and could endanger employees’ health. He explained that under the law, any changes to working conditions—including wages, working hours, rest periods, holidays, and safety measures—must be discussed and agreed upon by employees or their representatives.

Chen further emphasised that workers have the right to challenge and report any policies that compromise their health and well-being.

