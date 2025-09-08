Chinese father donates part of liver to save baby daughter, treats himself at home to cut costs

A young Chinese father has captured hearts across the nation after donating part of his liver to save his infant daughter. The father, surnamed Shen, went beyond the surgery itself, caring for his own wounds at home to reduce costs. A Chinese father saved his daughter through a liver transplant and tended to his wounds himself.(Representational image/Unsplash)

According to a report by South China Morning Post, he was seen changing his own bandages in their rented flat following the procedure.

Shen and his wife, surnamed Tao, both born after 2000, married in 2024 in Ningbo, Zhejiang province. Their daughter, Yiyi, was born soon after. Within weeks, the couple’s joy was overshadowed by Yiyi’s persistent jaundice, which later revealed a far more serious condition.

A devastating diagnosis

After consultations at several hospitals, doctors diagnosed Yiyi with liver disease and cirrhosis caused by a genetic condition. Initially, physicians recommended conservative treatment since her situation was not deemed critical. “At the time, the situation was not particularly bad,” Tao told the Xiaoxiang Morning Herald, explaining that the baby was on regular medication. However, Yiyi’s health soon deteriorated, leaving a liver transplant as the only hope for survival.

On 13 August, Shen underwent surgery to donate part of his liver to his daughter. The transplant was successful, according to SCMP.

Financial burden on the young family

For the young couple, the emotional struggle has been compounded by financial strain. Their medical expenses have already exceeded 100,000 yuan (US$14,000). Shen had initially kept working while Tao cared for Yiyi, but her worsening condition forced him to quit his job. He has since taken up odd jobs to sustain the family. To reduce further costs, Shen discharged himself from hospital early and continued his recovery at home.

Just two weeks after his surgery, he returned to Ningbo to work, despite still being in recovery.

Sharing their journey online

Shen has been documenting their ordeal under the social media account “Yiyi Fighting Monsters,” which has already gained more than 6,000 followers. His videos, where he changes his own bandages and shares heartfelt updates, have deeply moved viewers. “Doctors removed two drainage tubes yesterday, and the high-flow oxygen tube has also been removed,” Tao said in a recent update. “Today, they told us she is recovering very well and may be discharged next week,” she added.