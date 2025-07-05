Chinese man caught impersonating woman with wig and headband during university exam

A bizarre case of academic impersonation has stunned China’s online community, after a male student was caught cross-dressing to take an exam on behalf of a female student. According to a report by the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the incident occurred at Zhongnan University of Economics and Law in Wuhan, Hubei province. A university exam impersonation case went viral after a man disguised as a woman was caught.(Representational image/Unsplash)

Suspicions raised during exam

The scandal unfolded on June 24 when a netizen posted about a suspected case of cheating during a senior-level accounting exam. “I heard someone was caught impersonating a candidate during the senior accounting exam this morning? Apparently, it was a man dressed as a woman?” the post read.

The post, accompanied by online images, quickly gained traction, sparking widespread discussion. Social media users were both amused and alarmed, with one noting, “He wore a wig, face mask and even a headband – the effort was insane.”

Disguise fails to fool invigilator

Despite the elaborate disguise, the man’s ruse fell apart when a vigilant teacher noticed something off about the wig, reportedly describing it as “too obvious.” Upon being asked to remove it, the impersonator fled the examination room immediately.

Adding to the embarrassment, another student in the room is said to have recognised the man and disclosed his real identity to authorities.

University confirms disciplinary action

In a statement released on June 25, the university confirmed the incident. It stated that a female student, identified only by her surname Li, had arranged for the man—whom she met via an online platform—to impersonate her in the Advanced Accounting examination.

Although it remains unclear whether any payment was involved, the university confirmed that Li faces expulsion for academic misconduct.

The identity of the male impersonator is currently under investigation by both the university and relevant local authorities.