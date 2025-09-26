Chinese PhD student in Switzerland relies on cat food for protein amid high costs

A Chinese PhD student studying in Switzerland has drawn international attention after admitting he survives on extreme frugality, including eating cat food to meet his protein needs. The story, first reported by the , has since gone viral. A Chinese PhD student in Switzerland survives on cat food and blood donation meals to save money.(Representational image/Unsplash)

Living on the edge of poverty

Known online as “The Artful Cheapskate”, the student has attracted more than 12,000 followers by sharing his unconventional money-saving strategies. According to a report by the South China Morning Post (SCMP), after graduating from medical school in China, he managed to save 300,000 yuan (around US$42,000) while working in Shanghai. He later moved to Switzerland, one of the world’s most expensive countries, to pursue a self-funded PhD at a prestigious medical research institution.

“In Switzerland, a PhD student typically needs between 1,000 and 1,500 Swiss Francs (US$1,300 and US$2,000) per month,” he explained. “I have seen many self-funded students drop out by their third year simply because they cannot afford the tuition and living expenses. That is something I absolutely cannot accept.”

With international students legally barred from working, he decided before arriving that he would live on the tightest possible budget. “Being frugal is an art and that was the reason I gave myself the online name I use,” he told Meiri Renwu.

Cat Food as protein source

Among his most shocking revelations was his decision to eat pet food to maintain nutrition. In one post, he described buying cat food from Swiss supermarket chain Migros.

“Many people were shocked by my choice. But I did the maths. A 3kg bag of cat food costs just 3.75 Swiss francs (US$5) and contains a whopping 32 per cent protein. That means one franc gets you 256 units of protein, better value than any food I have found in Switzerland so far,” he said.

He warned, however: “Never mix it with milk. Based on my experience, the best way to mask the smell is to eat it with party peanuts. The feeling of fullness lasts a long time.” He added with humour, “My fellow PhD students are losing their hair, but the cat food contains ingredients that make cats’ fur shiny and soft, and my hair has never looked better.”

Donating blood for meals

His thriftiness goes beyond pet food. He revealed he donates blood in Switzerland to receive complimentary meals. “Honestly, donating blood here is far more generous than in China. You get as many drinks and chocolates as you want. You also get sandwiches, soup, chips and gummies. It is basically a buffet. I always schedule my donation around lunchtime. That is when the soup is hottest and the food supply is most abundant,” he wrote.

Looking ahead

Despite his hardships, the student’s determination has paid off. According to SCMP, he has recently secured a scholarship and will soon begin a visiting programme at Harvard University. He insists he will continue to practise what he calls “healthy thriftiness”, even in Boston.