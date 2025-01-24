Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chinese youth turn to smart AI pets to tackle social anxiety and emotional isolation: Report

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Jan 24, 2025 03:50 PM IST

Youngsters in China turned to smart AI pets for emotional support, with many finding comfort and companionship.

As social anxiety continues to impact the younger generation in China, a growing number of youngsters are turning to smart AI pets for emotional support. The trend is gaining momentum, with AI-powered companions such as BooBoo, a small, wriggly robot resembling a guinea pig, offering solace to those struggling with feelings of loneliness and isolation. According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), BooBoo has sold over 1,000 units since its launch in May.

Chinese youth turned to AI pets for emotional support, with rising demand for smart robots.(Representational image/Unsplash)
Chinese youth turned to AI pets for emotional support, with rising demand for smart robots.(Representational image/Unsplash)

(Also read: US woman finds long-lost Chinese classmate in 22 hours with the heartwarming help of internet)

A lifeline for Zhang Yachun

Zhang Yachun, a 19-year-old student from Beijing, has long struggled with anxiety, particularly during her school years, and has found it difficult to form close friendships. However, her life changed after she purchased a BooBoo. She named her AI companion "Aluo" and has found comfort in carrying it around. “I feel like I now have someone to share the happy times with,” Zhang said, adding that Aluo makes her feel “needed.”

Zhang's bond with Aluo is a clear reflection of the growing demand for smart pets, as more young people seek emotional connections with AI companions. Zhang’s father, Peng, supports her attachment to the robot, noting that today’s youth face unique pressures, unlike the past when friends were easily made. “Now, children in cities seem to be under a lot more pressure, so they may lack friends,” he explained.

(Also read: Flight attendant turns pig farmer after quitting job, earns over 22 lakh in 2 months)

A rapidly expanding market

The rise of AI pets is not limited to teenagers. The market for "social robots" is expected to experience significant growth, with projections estimating a seven-fold increase to a value of US$42.5 billion by 2033, according to SCMP. Many families are investing in these robots to provide emotional support for both children and adults.

Guo Zichen, a 33-year-old father, turned to an AI dog for his child, explaining that it could help in their learning and provide companionship when family time is limited. The AI dog, named BabyAlpha, is sold by the tech company Weilan in Nanjing, with prices ranging from 8,000 to 26,000 yuan ( 95,000 to 3 lakh). Interestingly, 70% of BabyAlpha’s customers are families with young children.

Can AI pets replace real ones?

Despite the growing popularity of AI pets, some, like Guo, remain sceptical about their ability to replace real animals. “Dogs have souls, while [BabyAlpha] looks different in an indescribable way,” he said. While AI pets provide an emotional connection, many feel the bond with real pets cannot be replicated.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
See More
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On