Chinese youth turn to smart AI pets to tackle social anxiety and emotional isolation: Report

As social anxiety continues to impact the younger generation in China, a growing number of youngsters are turning to smart AI pets for emotional support. The trend is gaining momentum, with AI-powered companions such as BooBoo, a small, wriggly robot resembling a guinea pig, offering solace to those struggling with feelings of loneliness and isolation. According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), BooBoo has sold over 1,000 units since its launch in May. Chinese youth turned to AI pets for emotional support, with rising demand for smart robots.(Representational image/Unsplash)

A lifeline for Zhang Yachun

Zhang Yachun, a 19-year-old student from Beijing, has long struggled with anxiety, particularly during her school years, and has found it difficult to form close friendships. However, her life changed after she purchased a BooBoo. She named her AI companion "Aluo" and has found comfort in carrying it around. “I feel like I now have someone to share the happy times with,” Zhang said, adding that Aluo makes her feel “needed.”

Zhang's bond with Aluo is a clear reflection of the growing demand for smart pets, as more young people seek emotional connections with AI companions. Zhang’s father, Peng, supports her attachment to the robot, noting that today’s youth face unique pressures, unlike the past when friends were easily made. “Now, children in cities seem to be under a lot more pressure, so they may lack friends,” he explained.

A rapidly expanding market

The rise of AI pets is not limited to teenagers. The market for "social robots" is expected to experience significant growth, with projections estimating a seven-fold increase to a value of US$42.5 billion by 2033, according to SCMP. Many families are investing in these robots to provide emotional support for both children and adults.

Guo Zichen, a 33-year-old father, turned to an AI dog for his child, explaining that it could help in their learning and provide companionship when family time is limited. The AI dog, named BabyAlpha, is sold by the tech company Weilan in Nanjing, with prices ranging from 8,000 to 26,000 yuan ( ₹95,000 to ₹3 lakh). Interestingly, 70% of BabyAlpha’s customers are families with young children.

Can AI pets replace real ones?

Despite the growing popularity of AI pets, some, like Guo, remain sceptical about their ability to replace real animals. “Dogs have souls, while [BabyAlpha] looks different in an indescribable way,” he said. While AI pets provide an emotional connection, many feel the bond with real pets cannot be replicated.