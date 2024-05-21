Chudidar gang loots Hyderabad apartment, takes off with gold, cash and more, robbery caught on CCTV

A robbery that has shaken the residents of an apartment complex in Hyderabad shows the workings of the "chudidar gang", much like the "chaddi-baniyan gang". Members of this gang dress up in traditional clothes and cover themselves from head to toe while attempting to rob people so that no one can recognise them. Recently, two people from this gang broke into the home of Venkateshwar Rao, a resident of Hyderabad, living at Akriti Arcade Apartments in JEC Colony, as per reports. Snapshot of the two thieves in the apartment complex.

Their entire act of entering the building and walking up and down the stairs was caught by a CCTV in the complex. The clip shows two people dressed in kurtas, with their faces, heads, and hands covered. Each of them also has a bagpack on them. The two carefully make their way down from the stairs and take an exit from the building. (Also Read: Cafe Mysore robbery case: Mastermind dupes other accused saying it was a ‘real raid’)

Take a look at their act here:

According to The New Indian Express, the pair stole 40 gm of gold, ₹1 lakh in cash and a laptop. The owners of the flat were visiting their native village in Andhra Pradesh when the incident took place. They found the crime upon returning from the village. They filed a complaint with the SR Nagar police, who thoroughly investigated the CCTV footage in order to identify the criminals. According to authorities, this was the first known incident in the area involving offenders masquerading as ladies in chudidars. The cops assume the gang members are male based on their walking manners and footwear. (Also Read: Advertisement on auto helps Delhi cops arrest 3 men who robbed tempo driver)

A police officer told the news outlet, "We are trying to determine if there have been similar offences with the same modus operandi in other jurisdictions. The attire and method used by the burglars suggest a level of planning and familiarity with criminal tactics."