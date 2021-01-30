CIA shares ‘spot the difference’ post. Can you ace it?
If you’re someone who follows CIA on social media, you may be aware of the puzzle posts they often share. Just like their latest tweet where they asked people to find the differences in two similar looking pictures.
CIA shared one image. The blue-hued cartoon picture, divided in two parts, shows the area near the US Capitol. Take a look at their post to see if you can find all the differences.
Since being shared, the post has gathered over 1,800 likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments. People replied to the post’s comments section to share their answers. Take a look at what they wrote.
“My love for this tweet series of yours is making me try to spot differences with my eyes half shut. 13? I hope I did not over imagine though. Hope margin of my errors if any is +/-2 at the most,” shared a Twitter user and posted this:
“I just spotted 13 differences. Anyone, who gets more than I did, should let me know too!” commented another. “It was not difficult, but it was fun. I wonder if there is any that I can't see?” said a third.
Who do you think got it right? CIA, later, also shared the answer to the question while replying to their own post. They tweeted:
Did you manage to spot all the differences?
