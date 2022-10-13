CM Himanta Biswa Sarma shares video to show how rhino hit by truck in Assam is doing good

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to share an update about a rhino that was hit by a truck a few days ago. In his tweet the chief minister shared that the animal is currently doing good. He also tweeted a video that shows the animal in its natural habitat.

On October 9, the CM shared the video of the rhino getting hit by a truck. “Rhinos are our special friends; we’ll not allow any infringement on their space. In this incident at Haldibari the Rhino survived; the vehicle was intercepted and fined. Meanwhile in our resolve to save animals at Kaziranga we’re working on a special 32-km elevated corridor,” he tweeted.

Recently he shared another tweet about the current condition of the rhino. “An urgent update: Our Rhino friend, who met with an accident in Haldibari recently, is found to be doing good. I am sharing a drone video taken this morning. Urge all to be kind to our animals. Go slow while passing through corridors, where you know some animals might cross,” he shared.

Take a look at the videos:

Rhinos are our special friends; we’ll not allow any infringement on their space.



In this unfortunate incident at Haldibari the Rhino survived; vehicle intercepted & fined. Meanwhile in our resolve to save animals at Kaziranga we’re working on a special 32-km elevated corridor. pic.twitter.com/z2aOPKgHsx — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 9, 2022

An urgent update: Our Rhino friend, who met with an accident in Haldibari recently, is found to be doing good. I am sharing a drone video taken this morning.



Urge all to be kind to our animals. Go slow while passing through corridors, where you know some animals might cross. pic.twitter.com/utgKwhUPXh — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 11, 2022

The video of the update received more than 1.8 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. It has also gathered close to 1,700 likes. People have shared various comments while reacting to the video. “Thank you for caring for animals. Thank you very much,” wrote a Twitter user. “Indeed another.”

Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along too shared his reaction while re-sharing the video. “Sigh of relief. It's time we all need to urgently take caution while driving such roads. Thank you Hon'ble CM @himantabiswa Dangoria for sharing this video of confirmation.”