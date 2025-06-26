CNN defends Natasha Bertrand after Trump wants her ‘thrown like a dog’ over Iran coverage: ‘We 100% stand behind…’

US President Donald Trump slammed CNN journalist Natasha Bertrand for her coverage of US military strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities. He accused her of spreading “fake news”, adding that she should be thrown out “like a dog”. CNN has shared a post on X defending its journalist, adding that the news organisation “100% stands behind Natasha Bertrand’s journalism." US President Donald Trump slammed CNN journalist Natasha Bertrand in a post on Truth Social. (AP, Instagram/@natashabertrand)

What did CNN post?

“We stand 100% behind Natasha Bertrand's journalism and specifically her and her colleagues' reporting of the early intelligence assessment of the US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities. CNN's reporting made clear that this was an initial finding that could change with additional intelligence. We have extensively covered President Trump's own deep skepticism about it,” CNN wrote in a note on X.

“However, we do not believe it is reasonable to criticize CNN reporters for accurately reporting the existence of the assessment and accurately characterizing its findings, which are in the public interest,” it added.

What did Donald Trump say?

The US president took to Truth Social to share a post mentioning Bertrand. “Natasha Bertrand should be FIRED from CNN! I watched her for three days doing Fake News. She should be IMMEDIATELY reprimanded, and then thrown out “like a dog.” She lied on the Laptop from Hell Story, and now she lied on the Nuclear Sites Story, attempting to destroy our Patriot Pilots by making them look bad when, in fact, they did a GREAT job and hit “pay dirt” — TOTAL OBLITERATION!” he wrote.

“It’s people like her who destroyed the reputation of a once great Network. Her slant was so obviously negative, besides, she doesn’t have what it takes to be an on camera correspondent, not even close. FIRE NATASHA!” he added.