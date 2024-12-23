Menu Explore
Cochin University professor grooves with students to Pushpa 2's Peelings: 'Energy unmatched'

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Dec 23, 2024 01:08 PM IST

Cochin University professor went viral for energetically dancing with students to a Pushpa 2 song.

Professors are often seen as figures of authority, but one microbiology professor from Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has shattered that stereotype in the most delightful way. Parvathi Venu, the Head of the Department (HOD) at CUSAT, has captured the internet’s attention by joining her students on the dance floor and matching their energy to the viral hit song Peelings from Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Cochin University professor grabbed internet attention for her energetic dance with students to a hit song from Pushpa 2.(Instagram)
Cochin University professor grabbed internet attention for her energetic dance with students to a hit song from Pushpa 2.(Instagram)

(Also read: Kerala man dances to drum beats in Gangamma Thalli look to celebrate Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2)

The video, which has gone viral on Instagram, begins with the professor observing her students’ dance performance, dressed in a dark green saree that exudes elegance. Then, in a move that surprised everyone, she placed her purse on a nearby chair and stepped into the limelight, dancing with an ease that mirrored her students’ enthusiasm.

Watch the clip here:

7 million views and counting

The video, shared by an Instagram user, has amassed nearly 7 million views and counting. Set against the backdrop of the energetic Pushpa 2 track, the professor’s moves radiated confidence and charm, leaving viewers both stunned and delighted. The caption accompanying the video playfully reads, “When your HOD ma’am is more viber than you,” a sentiment echoed by many in the comments.

Internet showers praise

The comments section has been buzzing with appreciation for Prof. Venu’s spirited performance.

(Also read: Central London streets turn desi disco as flash mob dances to Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 hits)

One user enthusiastically remarked, “This is what we call a real vibe; such a cool professor!” Another chimed in, “When professors join students, they create memories for a lifetime.”

A user praised her confidence, saying, “The way she owns the stage is just phenomenal!” Meanwhile, another noted, “Wish all professors were this lively and relatable.”

Some comments highlighted the bond she shares with her students, with one writing, “This is what inclusivity looks like in education—breaking barriers beautifully.” Another user summed it up perfectly: “Respect for this amazing ma’am who knows how to connect with students.”

