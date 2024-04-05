Company lists 5 outrageous rules for employees to stop ‘time clock fraud: ‘Use bathroom before work, arrive early’

A Reddit user’s post about an office notice has gone viral on social media and left people shocked. The notice lists the rules employees should follow to stop “time clock fraud”. What is that, you may ask? According to the post, “Time clock fraud occurs whenever an employee does something while punched in that is unrelated to work (while not on a 15-minute break).” The image shows a notice by a company asking employees to follow five rules to stop "time clock fraud". (Reddit/@roofus8658)

The notice, labelled as “outrageous” by many, asks employees to follow five rules, including using the bathroom before starting work or while on their 15-minute break, taking off their coats before punching in, and arriving early.

Take a look at the entire post here:

The post was shared a day ago. Since then, it has collected more than 3,200 upvotes. The share has further accumulated several comments. Many expressed their irks over this notice by the company.

What are your thoughts on this notice on "time clock fraud"?

“Nope. Once I'm inside the work building, I'm clocking in and doing everything I need to do on the clock. If me walking to break is considered ‘break time’, then me taking off a hoodie or using the bathroom is work time,” posted a Reddit user.

“I have to admit that was one thing my previous employer did right. Hourly workers were given extra time to walk to and from their breaks since the lunchroom was at one end of the building,” shared another.

“The work environment is so damn toxic that even the break times are toxically watched,” expressed a third.

“I used to clock in in the parking lot at my old job. It was an app and had a range that extended outside the office. They can pay me for my 30-second walk,” commented a fourth.

“Meanwhile, the higher-ups take three-hour lunch breaks and somehow find time to go to the gym and ‘work from home’,” added a fifth.

“If your workplace puts this on the wall, guaranteed they are implicit in wage theft that more than cancels this out,” joined a sixth.

“What’s funny is that the more a company tries to do ridiculous stuff, the less productive they end up making their employees. The more micromanaged and squeezed people are, the less productive they become. I don’t know how companies don’t understand this yet,” wrote a seventh.