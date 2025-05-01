Company livestreams employees working from office during weekend, draws backlash

A Chinese company has invited criticism online after live-streaming footage of its staff working over the weekend, but employees say they’re comfortable with the practice. A Chinese company has drawn backlash for livestreaming employees in office(Representational image)

According to South China Morning Post, the snack wholesaler Miaohuo Net, based in China’s Zhengzhou, has been regularly broadcasting its office via an account on a popular short-form video platform. In one such live stream, around 15 employees were shown working through the weekend.

According to the company’s owner, surnamed Xing, the streams are meant to show that the company has a genuine in-house team, not one that outsources tasks.

“Some companies claim to have a team but actually outsource their work; we want to assure people that we are a legitimate company with a dedicated team,” Xing told Hongxing News on April 16.

The company, which shifted from a traditional wholesaler to a live-streaming-led internet business last year, says the idea behind livestreaming its office is to build customer trust by showcasing a “true and transparent” workplace.

Miaohuo Net has 50 employees, though official records from 2023 indicate that only 13 have been enrolled in company-provided insurance, often seen as a rough indicator of the actual workforce.

Overtime pay for employees

Xing said that his company offers all employees a two-day weekend. However, some employees choose to work over the weekend to earn overtime pay. Although the company officially offers two-day weekends, some employees voluntarily choose to work overtime to meet deadlines and are compensated accordingly, he said.

Xing added that employees have not complained about being on camera during office hours.

One employee, surnamed Duan, confirmed that he had no issue with the livestream, even though viewers have criticised it as an invasion of privacy. “Many people live-stream at scenic spots when I visit those places too,” he said, adding that company benefits include overtime pay and annual trips for employees.

Still, the approach has sparked concerns on social media over employee rights and privacy. Critics questioned whether staff can truly object to being filmed in a workplace where power dynamics may discourage dissent.