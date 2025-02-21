Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Company readjusts employee’s salary to free up time for family, friends: ‘It’s borderline psychotic to be honest’

ByHT Trending Desk
Feb 21, 2025 11:42 AM IST

A Reddit post by an employee claiming to have received a bizarre email from HR has sparked a conversation around toxic workplace culture.

A post by an employee on Reddit claiming that the company the individual works for has decided to readjust salary to give "less work" and “more time for family” has left social media users fuming. While some suggested the employee look for another job, others warned that it may be an indication that the company is going to fire its workforce.

The image shows an email an employee claimed to have received from the company the individual works for. (Reddit/Dysuww)
The image shows an email an employee claimed to have received from the company the individual works for. (Reddit/Dysuww)

“Yay! More time for family and friends! We're adjusting your responsibilities, so you have less on your plate moving forward. Your title remains the same, but due to fewer tasks, your salary will be recalculated accordingly (you can check the new calculation on your dashboard),” reads the email from HR.

“You can access and sign the updated form on your dashboard. Please wait for an email from before starting any work. Let me know if you have any questions,” it continues.

Also Read: Indore-based HR explains why 'revenge quitting' is a wake-up call for corporate offices

Take a look at the entire post here:

What the hell is this?
byu/Dysuww inrecruitinghell

What did social media say?

An individual commented, “Yay! We are cutting your salary! (And we’re totally not gonna decrease your workload, we are just saying that) If you haven’t started looking for a new job, do so now. You’re lucky this was not a layoff notice (yet).” Another joined, “It’s borderline psychotic to be honest.”

Also Read: ‘Document everything’: Employee shares blunt tips to survive India's corporate world

A third commented, “Yay! I’m reducing my output by 100% so I can focus on my job search! This leaves you more time to spend in the office to keep up with the deficit, which is a great way to bond with coworkers!” A fourth wrote, “You need to ask for a new job description before anything and check out your state's unemployment you may be able to quit and still collect the full amount depending.”

Have you ever received emails or notices from your workplace that left you dumbfounded?

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
See More
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On