Company readjusts employee’s salary to free up time for family, friends: ‘It’s borderline psychotic to be honest’

A post by an employee on Reddit claiming that the company the individual works for has decided to readjust salary to give "less work" and “more time for family” has left social media users fuming. While some suggested the employee look for another job, others warned that it may be an indication that the company is going to fire its workforce. The image shows an email an employee claimed to have received from the company the individual works for. (Reddit/Dysuww)

“Yay! More time for family and friends! We're adjusting your responsibilities, so you have less on your plate moving forward. Your title remains the same, but due to fewer tasks, your salary will be recalculated accordingly (you can check the new calculation on your dashboard),” reads the email from HR.

“You can access and sign the updated form on your dashboard. Please wait for an email from before starting any work. Let me know if you have any questions,” it continues.

Take a look at the entire post here:

What did social media say?

An individual commented, “Yay! We are cutting your salary! (And we’re totally not gonna decrease your workload, we are just saying that) If you haven’t started looking for a new job, do so now. You’re lucky this was not a layoff notice (yet).” Another joined, “It’s borderline psychotic to be honest.”

A third commented, “Yay! I’m reducing my output by 100% so I can focus on my job search! This leaves you more time to spend in the office to keep up with the deficit, which is a great way to bond with coworkers!” A fourth wrote, “You need to ask for a new job description before anything and check out your state's unemployment you may be able to quit and still collect the full amount depending.”

