Convicted fraudster Billy McFarland announces Fyre Festival 2 with tickets priced at $1.1 million

Eight years after the doomed Fyre Festival of 2017, convicted fraudster Billy McFarland has announced the second edition of the festival - this time with tickets starting at $1,400 and running up to $1.1 million. Tickets for Fyre Festival 2 went on sale this week. Billy McFarland is coming back with Fyre Festival 2.

The Fyre Festival disaster

The Fyre Festival, held in 2017, was promoted as a luxurious music event on the Bahamian island of Great Exuma. Organized by Billy McFarland and rapper Ja Rule, it promised attendees upscale accommodations, gourmet cuisine, and performances by top artists. However, upon arrival, guests encountered disorganized facilities, inadequate shelter, and insufficient food, leading to the festival's immediate cancellation.

McFarland was subsequently convicted of fraud and sentenced to six years in prison. McFarland was accused of defrauding investors

Fyre Festival 2

The second edition of the Fyre Festival will be held on Isla Mujeres in Quintana Roo, Mexico. The festival will take place between May 30 to June 2.

According to the festival website, tickets start at $1,400 for the general access pass “Ignite.”

However, those who want to shell out $1.1 million for the “Prometheus” pass can enjoy a host of amenities, including a 24/7 private chauffeur service and dedicated on-site concierge.

“Prometheus pass holders will travel by private air charter on Fyre Air round trip from Miami to Cancun International Airport,” the festival website claims. They will be accommodated in a four-bedroom villa and be transported to Isla Mujeres in a private yacht.

In a statement released Monday, McFarland said: “I’m sure many people think I’m crazy for doing this again. But I feel I’d be crazy not to do it again. After years of reflection and now thoughtful planning, the new team and I have amazing plans for Fyre 2. The adventure seekers who trust the vision and take the leap will help make history.”

The festival would be led by “international and local talent,” he added.