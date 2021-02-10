Cop saves passenger from falling under train in Visakhapatnam. Watch
An alert RPF constable is being hailed as a hero by people after a video of her saving a passenger from falling under a moving train was shared on Twitter. Posted on the official Twitter profile of the Ministry of Railways, the video will make you want to applaud the cop too.
“Serving Humanity First: An alert RPF woman constable of "Meri Saheli" team at Visakhapatnam Railway station rescued a passenger falling under a moving train,” the organisation tweeted detailing the incident. Then they added, that incident was captured on the body-worn camera of the RPF constable.
Take a look at the video which shows the cop bravely rescuing the passenger.
Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has gathered nearly 6,500 views. It has also accumulated tons of appreciative comments from people.
“Even a reward or award is not enough for this. God bless such selfless people,” wrote a Twitter user. “Good job,” shared another. “Great work by RPF jawans for saving life,” said a third.
What do you think of the video?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cop saves passenger from falling under train in Visakhapatnam. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Who let the cows out: 75 escaped calves spotted galloping on highway, rescued
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
45-foot-tall ‘ice volcano’ in Kazakhstan stuns people. Here’s how it formed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Turkish man is best friends with swan he rescued 37 years ago. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
116-year-old woman beats Covid-19, looks forward to celebrate next birthday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kindergarten teacher’s affirmation song for her students is inspiring to watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Teddy Day 2021: IFS officer shares pic of this animal to celebrate the day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman finds snake 'guarding' her food delivery. Can you spot the reptile?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman’s video on neighbour practicing same tune for months goes viral
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pet parent creates a racetrack in backyard for dogs, it’s adorable. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I'm not a cat': Zoom mishap makes lawyer look like a feline in court. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Astronaut tweets about completing his first and second spacewalks, shares pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kiren Rijiju shares video of his performance for Army jawans. Netizens love it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mystery deepens:10-foot-high metal monolith vanishes from Turkish heritage site
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Israelis take part in screaming sessions to waive lockdown blues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox