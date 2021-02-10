Cop saves passenger from falling under train in Visakhapatnam. Watch

An alert RPF constable is being hailed as a hero by people after a video of her saving a passenger from falling under a moving train was shared on Twitter. Posted on the official Twitter profile of the Ministry of Railways, the video will make you want to applaud the cop too.

“Serving Humanity First: An alert RPF woman constable of "Meri Saheli" team at Visakhapatnam Railway station rescued a passenger falling under a moving train,” the organisation tweeted detailing the incident. Then they added, that incident was captured on the body-worn camera of the RPF constable.

Take a look at the video which shows the cop bravely rescuing the passenger.

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has gathered nearly 6,500 views. It has also accumulated tons of appreciative comments from people.

“Even a reward or award is not enough for this. God bless such selfless people,” wrote a Twitter user. “Good job,” shared another. “Great work by RPF jawans for saving life,” said a third.

