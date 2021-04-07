IND USA
The image shows the squirrel running away after being rescued by the cops.
The image shows the squirrel running away after being rescued by the cops.(Facebook/@LititzBoroughPoliceDepartment)
Cops rescue squirrel stuck inside a metal pipe. Watch

“They say in Law Enforcement, every day is different, well yesterday was definitely a little squirrel,” the police department wrote while sharing the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 09:34 PM IST

The different stories of animals being rescued from uncomfortable, and at times risky, situations make for some of the happiest content on the Internet. This incident of cops rescuing a squirrel stuck inside a metal pole, shared on Facebook by Lititz Borough Police Department, is one such amazing tale.

“They say in Law Enforcement, every day is different, well yesterday was definitely a little squirrel,” they wrote and shared a video of the rescue. The texts the department used in the video make the watch even more interesting – and somewhat hilarious.

We won’t give away much, so take a look at the video:

Since being posted, the video has gathered tons of comments from people. While some thanked the police officers for rescuing the animal, others took a more hilarious route while replying.

“Serving members of the community whether furry, feathered, or human!! Great job!!” wrote a Facebook user. “Love the reaction of the officer in the car. Great job to all involved,” shared another. “Ninja tree rats,” joked a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

facebook video post

