Corporate employee dances to Bollywood hit inside office, leaves colleagues amazed

A man's energetic dance performance inside his office has taken social media by storm, earning widespread praise for its confidence and infectious energy. The video, shared on Instagram by Ankit Dwivedi, shows him breaking into an enthusiastic routine to a popular Bollywood track as his colleagues look on with smiles and surprise.

A corporate setting with a Bollywood twist

In the short clip, Dwivedi is seen dancing energetically to a song featuring Hrithik Roshan, turning an ordinary office space into an impromptu dance floor.

Watch the clip here:

The text overlaid on the video read, “A guy who killed passion for corporate job,” hinting at a playful take on work life and personal expression. In the caption, Dwivedi added a light hearted question aimed at the Bollywood star himself, writing, “Will @hrithikroshan sir like this??”

The clip quickly gained traction on Instagram, amassing over 3.6 million views in a short span of time.

Social media reacts with praise

Social media users flooded the comments section with admiration and encouragement. One viewer remarked, “You just made every office worker smile today.” Another added, “If this played on a Monday morning, productivity would double instantly.”

“Watching this felt like fresh air in a closed room,” read one comment, while another said, “Not everyone can dance like this in front of colleagues. Respect.”

Others joined in with humour and praise. “Now I want to try this in my office,” one user joked, while another wrote, “Hrithik Roshan would definitely approve of this energy.” A viewer commented, “If my office had vibes like this, Mondays would be much easier,” while another said, “Pure talent and zero hesitation, loved it.” One user summed it up by writing, “Bollywood spirit in an office setting, absolutely brilliant.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)