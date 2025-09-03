Cory Booker’s ex Rosario Dawson trends as he announces engagement to Alexis Lewis

Senator Cory Booker’s engagement announcement to Alexis Lewis has prompted many to talk about his former girlfriend, Rosario Dawson. People couldn’t stop remarking on Lewis’ striking resemblance to the Democrat's ex-girlfriend, American actress Dawson. Cory Booker shared about his engagement with Alexis Lewis in a beautiful post on Instagram. (Instagram/@corybooker)

What did social media say?

An individual wrote, “Cory Booker marrying a Rosario Dawson look-alike.” Another added, “Without clicking, I was trying to figure out why Rosario Dawson changed her name to Alexis.”

A third remarked, “And she looks not too far off from Rosario Dawson… interesting!” A fourth posted, “I thought it’s Rosario Dawson.”

Cory Booker’s engagement announcement:

The New Jersey senator shared a post on Instagram announcing the big news and expressing his love for his fiancée Alexis Lewis. “Alexis is one of the greatest unearned blessings of my life. She has transformed me, helping me to ground and center my inner life, and discover the joys of building a nurturing home with someone you love,” Booker wrote.

He continued, “I’m thrilled to share: Alexis and I are engaged! I am savoring the soul-affirming wonder of everyday life with my partner, best friend, and now my fiancée.”

Booker added, “We are excited for this journey ahead, having so much fun, and feeling deeply grateful for the love, support, and energy so many of you have shared with us. We are truly blessed to be surrounded by such a beautiful community lifting us in love and commitment.”

He concluded his post with a series of pictures which show the lovely couple during a recent trip to Hawaii.

Lewis and Booker have been dating for over a year. The couple share a home together in Washington, DC.

The senator revealed his relationship with Lewis last month, almost three years after his breakup with Rosario Dawson.