Couple goes skiing wearing saree and dhoti, video wows people
A video of a couple, Divya Maiya and her partner Madhu, has created quite a stir on Instagram. The video shows the US based duo skiing while wearing traditional Indian attire. Chances are the clip will leave you in awe too.
Maiya took to Instagram to share the video of their adventure. The video opens to show them adjusting their skiing gears and getting ready to travel over snow. While Maiya is seen wearing a blue-coloured saree, Madhu is in a dhoti.
“We needed to do something really crazy today to distract ourselves!” Maiya wrote while sharing the clip.
Check out the video:
Since being shared, the video has prompted people to drop different kinds of comments. While some applauded them, others wrote they wanted to try it too.
“Love this! You guys are awesome,” wrote an Instagram user. “OMG! This is love,” shared another. “You guys are crazy good. Made for each other,” said a third.
What do you think of the video?
