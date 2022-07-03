Couple surprises bride’s grandpa who couldn’t attend their wedding in sweet way

The bond between grandparents and grandkids is one of the strongest. A lot of grandparents want to see the wedding of their grandchildren. However, due to old age or ailments, they are sometimes unable to attend the wedding of their grandkids. In a heartfelt gesture, a couple dressed up in their wedding finery to surprise the bride’s grandfather when they visited him as he couldn’t attend their wedding.

The video was posted on the Instagram page Good News Movement 12 hours ago. It has received more than 6.77 lakh views so far. The video shows how the couple went to meet the bride’s grandpa, who sadly had to miss their wedding. The elderly man looked overwhelmed when he saw the couple and gave both of them a hug.

“Wedding goes to grandpa: My grandpa Dean has been pretty sick here recently and hasn’t been able to get out much. With that, he sadly had to miss our wedding. My grandpa is one of the most special men in my entire life, and he was so heartbroken to had to have missed such an important moment in his granddaughter’s life. All he’s ever talked about is how much he loves me and how special I am to him, so I know how badly he wanted to see me in my dress and get married. Well, today my husband and I decided to get dressed up again, and go surprise him,” says a detailed caption to the post.

Watch the video below:

Since being posted, the video has also received more than 49,000 likes and several comments.

“How precious this was to honour your grandpa,” commented an Instagram user. “Love and kindness matters!!” wrote another. “Such a beautiful thing to do,” posted a third. “We love those grandchildren so much! Sometimes they just don’t know! It’s a beautiful thing to see this!” said another individual. “Cherish your grandparents if you are lucky enough to have them in your life. This is amazing,” reads another comment.

The video is credited to a woman named Camryn Seifert Thie, who shared the photos and video on her personal Instagram account on June 6.