Couple who recently moved to Bengaluru brutally thrashed, asked to leave city. Cops react to video

A couple who recently moved to Bengaluru from north Karnataka’s Belagavi was brutally thrashed by a group of people allegedly over a parking issue. The incident has been caught on camera and has prompted the police to respond. People in Bengaluru assaulting a couple over a parking space. (X/@AnaghaDeshpand6)

Two clips show how the couple was assaulted at night in a street in what appears to be a residential area in east Bengaluru’s Doddanekundi.

The fight erupted after the couple parked their car in an area that is reportedly a designated space for parking vehicles, according to journalist Anagha Deshpande, who shared the video on X (formerly Twitter). The user said the car was parked in front of a house.

One of the videos shows two men and a woman emerging from a house and walking towards the couple. The young woman can be seen capturing the moments on her phone as the two elderly men charge at them angrily. One of the men then slaps the young man several times following which he falls on the ground. The woman, shocked, tries to protect him, only to be pushed away by a woman.

“Oye uncle, chhodo usko (Uncle, leave him),” a male voice can be heard saying.

The young man is thrashed and hit continuously even as he slaps back one of the men in defence. Finally, he gets back on his feet but the assault does not stop.

The woman is heard shrieking in horror as the attack continues.

“She is hitting me. You don’t have any right to hit me. We are going to the police station,” she says.

“Help me, help me,” she says, screaming, in the disturbing video.

Several users who watched the video demanded action against those who attacked the couple.

“Another woman from the same house tried to strip the girl's top off and hit her and asked her to get out of Bengaluru and that this is their city,” Deshpande wrote on X, seeking urgent police action.

“This young couple is scared and needs police intervention ASAP (as soon as possible).”

Bengaluru Police responded to the video, saying the complaint has been forwarded to the HAL Police Station. A case has been registered and an investigation is on, the police said.