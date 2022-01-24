Couples react to paintings of their weddings, painter shares happy video. Watch

Maggie Smith Kühn is a painter who has recently gone viral on TikTok and now on Instagram as well. She paints couples on their wedding according to how they demand them to be. These couples’ reactions are so heartwarming to watch that they are winning the Internet over.

In a couple of the painter’s Instagram Reels videos that have gone viral, viewers can see how emotional the moment it is for the brides and grooms to see how the paintings turn out to be. Some of them can be seen crying, while some of them are overjoyed and exclaim something super cute.

“I have so much reaction footage and you guys have been asking for compilations, so here you go! I don’t always get to film reactions so some paintings don’t have footage. That’s hard for me, all of them are my babies and I am gonna try to film a ton this year and not miss any moments!” reads the caption to the first part of the reaction videos.

Watch it here:

Since being shared on January 10, this video has garnered more than 28,500 likes. It has also accumulated several comments.

“These brides all have the most stunning gowns and are so unique,” posted an Instagram user. “Your work is amazing, it evokes so much emotion in the people and the scene. I hope one day my wedding can be painted by you!” posted another. “These reactions bring me so much joy!! I love that what you do makes people so happy,” commented a third, followed by a heart-eyed emoji.

She also shared the second part of the video on her Instagram page with the caption, “These are so fun to make, they make me feel so good about life!”

Here’s the video:

Maggie flies in for the weddings and in case she can't make it there is another way through which couples can get themselves painted on their wedding day.

This is how:

What are your thoughts on wedding painting videos?