Craze for cricket: Chennai family sets up live-streaming of India vs England test match inside wedding venue

Cricket is one of the most-watched and enjoyed sports in India. And this Twitter post rightly proves that notion. Shared by Akshay Natarajan, the post shows a unique setup in the middle of a wedding venue that may leave you amazed thoroughly.

“A Chennai test, with 2 Chennai boys batting. How can you not?” reads the caption. The post shows a makeshift screen installed inside a wedding hall. The India vs England test match can be seen live-streaming on the screen while the wedding preparations continue in the background.

A Chennai test, with 2 Chennai boys batting. How can you not??



Happy married life da Anand 😁#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/ClY34ri83G — Akshay Natarajan (@akshaynatarajan) February 8, 2021

Shared on February 8, the share has garnered over 5,000 likes and tons of comments. Netizens couldn’t stop appreciating the setup in the middle of a wedding venue. Many pointed out how the picture aptly depicted the excitement around the sport.

Love for cricket..❤ — Kunal (@Kunal48729020) February 9, 2021

😃😃😃 good one — Manjula Balakrishnan (@ManjulaBalakri7) February 8, 2021

Trending for the year! — P.Natarajan (@radnats) February 9, 2021

My wedding in future https://t.co/jzjFcz2SLf — sunanjita (@sunanjita1) February 8, 2021

