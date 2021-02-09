Craze for cricket: Chennai family sets up live-streaming of India vs England test match inside wedding venue
Cricket is one of the most-watched and enjoyed sports in India. And this Twitter post rightly proves that notion. Shared by Akshay Natarajan, the post shows a unique setup in the middle of a wedding venue that may leave you amazed thoroughly.
“A Chennai test, with 2 Chennai boys batting. How can you not?” reads the caption. The post shows a makeshift screen installed inside a wedding hall. The India vs England test match can be seen live-streaming on the screen while the wedding preparations continue in the background.
Take a look at the share:
Shared on February 8, the share has garnered over 5,000 likes and tons of comments. Netizens couldn’t stop appreciating the setup in the middle of a wedding venue. Many pointed out how the picture aptly depicted the excitement around the sport.
What are your thoughts on this post?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chennai family arranges Ind vs Eng test match live-stream inside wedding venue
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Doggo caught ‘red handed’ after stealing. Its expression will crack you up
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Home away from home: Lebanese group extends help to health workers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hong Kong set to celebrate Year of Ox with focus on wild bovines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Koala causes chaos while trying to cross highway, rescued later
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dachigam National Park arranges food for the rare Hangul following snowfall
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chocolate Day 2021: Rib-tickling memes flood Twitter. Seen them yet?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Family's funny twist to 80's hit track may leave you in splits. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mystery returns as monolith pops up near Turkish World Heritage site
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Couple carries lost doggo for 10 km, reunites her with owners. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Propose Day 2021: These memes by tweeple may tickle your funny bone
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pelican blown off course in Connecticut, rescued and sent to sanctuary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Grandson's 'inverted mug' prank on grandma may leave you in splits. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
16 women get trained for first batch of all-female Garuda team in Karnataka
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Orphaned as a child, Hyderabad woman starts NGO to educate underprivileged kids
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox