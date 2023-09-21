Cristiano Ronaldo lauds Iranian artist who drew his portrait with her feet

When Cristiano Ronaldo was at the Al Nassr team’s mission headquarters in Tehran, he met one of his biggest fans, Fatimah Hamami. Hamami, who is 85% paralysed, has gained recognition for making stunning paintings with her feet. In many of her paintings, she has drawn the portraits of Ronaldo. Fatimah Hamami posing with Cristiano Ronaldo. (Instagram/@Fatimah Hamami)

Hamami took to Instagram to share a video of her meeting with Ronaldo. As the footballer walks into the room, he hugs the artist and praises her artwork. Later, Hamami can also be seen donating two of her paintings to Ronaldo. In return, he gives her a No.7 Al-Nassr T-shirt that he had signed on. Both of them have bright smiles on their faces as they meet each other. (Also Read: Watch: Ronaldo fever hits Iran as football fans storm into Tehran hotel for rare glimpse of Champions League-bound CR7)

While sharing the video, Hamami wrote, "My meeting with Cristiano Ronaldo. God, thank you for making my dream come true."

Watch the video of Hamami and Ronaldo meeting here:

This post was shared on September 20. Since being shared on social media, it has already garnered more than one million views. The share has also received several likes and comments. Many posted how they were happy for Hamami to meet her idol.

Check out what people are saying about this post here:

An individual wrote, "How beautiful. We are glad you achieved your dream.

"A second added, "This news just made me really happy."

"May you always be happy. Thank God that your dream came true," commented a third.

A fourth said, "I am very happy for you, artist girl. May your heart be always happy."

A fifth expressed, "When power, will, talent, and effort are combined, there is no limit to them."

"Spectacular drawings are done with her feet of CR7! Disabilities shouldn't Stop you from expressing yourself. Thank God for people like Fatimah," shared another.

Several others have commented on the video using heart and clapping emojis.