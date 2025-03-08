Cristiano Ronaldo teases lookalike as 'very ugly' in lighthearted exchange during warmup match. Video

Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo shared a light-hearted moment with a devoted fan who was mimicking his style and appearance during a recent Saudi Pro League match. According to a report by The Sun, the interaction took place as Ronaldo was warming up for Al Nassr’s game against Al Shabab. Cristiano Ronaldo jokingly teased a look-alike fan, saying, "You don’t look like me, you’re very ugly"(X)

"You don’t look like me!" – Ronaldo’s cheeky comment

The fan, wearing a Portugal jersey and sporting a similar hairstyle to the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, immediately caught Ronaldo’s attention. Known for his charismatic personality, the Al Nassr forward couldn’t resist teasing the impersonator.

With a mischievous grin, Ronaldo quipped, "Bro, you don’t look like me. You don’t look like me, you’re very ugly." The fan, instead of taking offence, burst into laughter and responded, "You’re the best!" before Ronaldo continued his warm-up routine.

Watch the clip here:

Viral moment showcases Ronaldo’s playful side

The moment, captured on video, quickly went viral across social media. His ability to engage with supporters in a fun manner once again highlighted why he remains one of the most beloved figures in world football.

Al Nassr held to a frustrating draw

Despite Ronaldo’s playful pre-match interaction, Al Nassr had a tough outing against Al Shabab, settling for a 2-2 draw on Friday. The result extended their winless streak to three games, adding pressure on the team.

While the match may not have ended in a win, Ronaldo’s off-the-field antics provided a memorable moment for fans, proving that even in tense situations, the Portuguese superstar knows how to bring laughter and joy to the game.