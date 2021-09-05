Crocodile jumps into water, video is oddly satisfying to watch

The Internet is filled with videos that are oddly satisfying to watch. There is now a newest inclusion to that list. There is a chance that you will end up watching this video involving a crocodile over and over again.

The video is shared on the official Instagram page of adventure park Gatorland. “Dive into the weekend with us!!!” they wrote while sharing the video. They also shared a few hashtags, including #weekendvibes and #cubancrocodile.

Take a look at the video that may leave you satisfied:

The video was shared along eight hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated nearly 42,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various comments.

“Imagine that thing looking at you in the wild like that,” shared an Instagram user. “An alligator swam by the crocodile?! Do they get along?” asked another. To which, the park replied, “Yes, but they all know she’s the boss.”

“Ok that’s a dragon,” expressed a third. Many also shared heart and fire emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?

