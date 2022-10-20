Home / Trending / Crocodile lunges towards chicken, bird miraculously escapes. Watch

trending
Published on Oct 20, 2022 09:53 AM IST

The video has been shared on Instagram and shows how a chicken escapes after being attacked by a crocodile.

Following a crocodile attack, the chicken manages to flee.(Instagram/@wild_animal_pix)
ByTrisha Sengupta

The Internet is filled with various videos of scary yet fascinating interactions between different creatures. One such video was posted online and has created a buzz. The video captures a chicken miraculously escaping from a crocodile's jaws.

The video was posted on the Instagram page wild_animal_pix. The clip opens to show a crocodile submerged in a waterbody with a chicken standing on its bank. Quietly the reptile approaches the bird and lunges towards it. At that moment, one would expect the crocodile to eat the chicken. However, miraculously, the bird escapes. What makes the video even more amusing to watch is the chicken’s indifferent reaction to the entire incident.

The video was posted on October 6. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than one lakh likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

“The Chicken wasn't chicken...it didn't even flinch lol,” posted an Instagram user. “That's a og chicken he ain't run just dodged,” expressed another. “Didn’t even see it coming,” commented a third. “No reaction from rooster,” wrote a fourth. What are your thoughts on the video?

