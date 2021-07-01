Crocodile strolls through village in Karnataka, viral video stuns people

Have you ever seen the videos which are scary but also fascinating? This video involving a crocodile is one such clip. The clip shows the reptile strolling through a village in Karnataka. The video has now gone viral with many sharing it across different social media platforms.

The video was shared on Twitter by ANI. “A crocodile found strolling through Kogilban village in Dandeli. Later, forest officials rescued the crocodile & released it into the river,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

The clip opens to show the crocodile leisurely moving through a street.

Take a look at the video. Chances are it may leave you amazed.

#WATCH Karnataka | A crocodile found strolling through Kogilban village in Dandeli. Later, forest officials rescued the crocodile & released it into the river. pic.twitter.com/2DDk7JuOB8 — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2021

With over 15,000 views, the video has gathered nearly 800 likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. A few also took the route of hilarity while replying. Just like this individual who wrote, “Crocodile be like,” and shared this image:

Crocodile be like : pic.twitter.com/S1sBJEOd3v — Tanmoy Sarkar 🇮🇳 (@TammySarkar) July 1, 2021

“Crocodile - Ye kahan aa gaye hum,” joked another. “Dog be like, ‘naah, it's not the regular lizard. I'm out’,” shared a third.

A few expressed their relief that the animal was rescued and released into the river.

What are your thoughts on the video?

