Crowd cheers for little boy wearing Spider-Man costume as he dives in pool

If you are looking for some wholesome content on the Internet that would make your Monday blues go away, then this video might help. In a heartfelt gesture, strangers cheered for a boy wearing a Spider-Man swimming costume and encouraged him to dive from a diving board at a swimming pool.

The video was posted by the Instagram page Good News Correspondent on Monday and it has received more than 14,000 views so far. The video shows people cheering for the little boy who is wearing a Spider-Man costume. As the crowd chants “Spider-Man”, the boy climbs on the diving board and jumps in the pool. “Humanity! Listen to how all the people at the pool encourage this sweet boy/Spiderman. Let’s go into the week being more like them,” says the caption of the video.

The video has also received more than 900 likes and several comments.

“Gosh!! That just made my Monday morning so much better,” commented an Instagram user. “What a cute and brave boy!!! He should be very proud that he jumped off the diving board!!” posted another. “Nailed it!!” said a third.