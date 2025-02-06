Cruelty-free meat? Lab-grown chicken makes debut on UK shelves in 'world first' innovation

In a groundbreaking development, lab-grown chicken meat has become available for purchase in the UK, marking what its creators describe as a “world first.” This innovative product, produced without traditional farming or animal slaughter, is claimed to be as flavourful and nutritious as conventional chicken, reported The Star. The product, called Chick Bites, was launched at a Pets at Home store in London.(Pexel)

However, consumers eager to experience this futuristic food will have to wait, as it is currently available only in a limited location.

Named Chick Bites, the product has recently been introduced at a Pets at Home store in London. It comprises a blend of plant-based ingredients and cultivated chicken grown in a laboratory setting.

Developed from a single egg

The entire batch of cultivated chicken was developed from a single egg sample, a process that theoretically enables scientists to produce an endless supply of meat.

Meatly, the company behind this synthetic poultry, emphasises the health benefits of their product. They assert that it contains all the essential amino acids, fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals found in traditional chicken, but without the associated environmental impact or ethical concerns.

Expressing his enthusiasm over the advancements, Owen Ensor, CEO of Meatly, said, “Just two years ago this felt like a moon shot. Today we take off. It’s a giant leap forward, toward a significant market for meat which is healthy, sustainable and kind to our planet and other animals.”

While Europe has approached lab-grown meat with caution, other regions have shown greater enthusiasm for the concept. The first fully cultivated hamburger was developed in 2013, marking a significant milestone in food technology. Since then, Israeli company SuperMeat has pioneered the trend by opening multiple lab-to-fork restaurants, offering consumers a firsthand experience of this innovative food solution.

