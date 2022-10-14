Customer gives $500 to shop owner for a bracelet. His reaction is heartening

The internet is filled with various kinds of content. Among these, many of us love watching heartwarming. People helping out each other in time of need or doing something kind towards another person help us keep faith in humanity. One such tale of a man helping out a store owner is going viral on the internet.

In a video uploaded by Instagram user @mdmotivator (Zachery Dereniowski), you can see him standing outside a local shop. When the stall owner comes to him, he apologises for making him wait. Then Dereniowski asks him the price of a bracelet that is kept on the stall. He also says that he doesn't have his wallet right now, but he can give him the money later on. Upon hearing that, the stall owner says that he can keep the bracelet and give him the money whenever he sees him next. This small gesture made Dereniowski so happy that he decided to surprise the man with $500. When the shop owner sees the money, he cannot believe the kind gesture.

Take a look at the video here:

Since this video was uploaded, it has been viewed 2.8 million times, it also has more than two lakh likes and several comments. Many thought that his gesture was heartening. One Instagram user commented, "God Bless this man. What a beautiful soul." Another one said, "Please! Don't ever stop! This is the energy this world needs to thrive." A third person said, "I especially love how Gabriel did not hesitate for a second to let Zach have it and even told him to pay it forward! Bless him and his heart!"