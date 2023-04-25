Home / Trending / Customer served chicken with maggots at a Malaysian eatery; netizens left horrified

Customer served chicken with maggots at a Malaysian eatery; netizens left horrified

ByVrinda Jain
Apr 25, 2023 07:10 PM IST

A customer in Malaysia was served chicken infested with maggots. A video of the same is going viral on Twitter.

When a customer ordered chicken at an eatery in Malaysia, they most probably did not know that they were in for a horror. In a video that is going viral on social media, a customer shared that the chicken they ordered was infested with maggots. For the unversed, maggots are small worms that eat on decaying matter.

Customer served chicken with maggots.(Twitter/@MALAYSIAVIRALLL)

Also Read: After mango pani puri, mango pizza irks food lovers

In a video shared by Twitter page @MALAYSIAVIRALLL, you can see a customer at a restaurant. The video shows a man picking up the chicken while the other person records it. As they zoom into the chicken piece on the plate, you can see the maggots coming from inside.

Watch the video below:

This post was shared on April 18. Since being posted, it has been viewed over six lakh times. The post also has over 3000 likes and several comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Looks so bad, I just vomited." A second added, "This is horrible." "Report them and take them to court," posted a third. A fourth added, "Need to stop eating chicken from open-air food stalls today." A fifth added, "I am disgusted."

