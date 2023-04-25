Customer served chicken with maggots at a Malaysian eatery; netizens left horrified

When a customer ordered chicken at an eatery in Malaysia, they most probably did not know that they were in for a horror. In a video that is going viral on social media, a customer shared that the chicken they ordered was infested with maggots. For the unversed, maggots are small worms that eat on decaying matter. Customer served chicken with maggots.(Twitter/@MALAYSIAVIRALLL)

In a video shared by Twitter page @MALAYSIAVIRALLL, you can see a customer at a restaurant. The video shows a man picking up the chicken while the other person records it. As they zoom into the chicken piece on the plate, you can see the maggots coming from inside.

This post was shared on April 18. Since being posted, it has been viewed over six lakh times. The post also has over 3000 likes and several comments.

An individual wrote, "Looks so bad, I just vomited." A second added, "This is horrible." "Report them and take them to court," posted a third. A fourth added, "Need to stop eating chicken from open-air food stalls today." A fifth added, "I am disgusted."