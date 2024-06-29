Customer’s calm way of confronting multiplex manager for cancelling show goes viral. Watch

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri took to X to share a video showing a man’s calm demeanour while demanding a refund from a multiplex manager after a show was cancelled. In his post, the film director praised the man and called him “objective”. The customer's conversation with a multiplex manager over the cancellation of a show has received mixed reactions. (Unsplash/Geoffrey Moffett)

“I like such citizens. Decent, objective, professional and holding authority accountable,” Agnihotri wrote, concluding his post with clapping emoticons.

The video opens with a text insert that reads, “Cancellation of IMAX show sparks outrage among theatregoers, puts management under fire.” It shows a man speaking with the manager and explaining his inconvenience about the show being canceled. He then lists things that he thinks the theatre should provide to the customers present.

Take a look at the video here:

Since being shared, the post has accumulated more than 7.9 lakh views. The video has further collected nearly 15,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

What did X users say about this video?

“And the best part is-he spoke up for everyone, not just for himself or his accomplices,” commented an X user. Agnihotri replied, “That’s what leadership is all about.”

Another person disagreed with the man in the video, adding, “A ticket refund would have made sense, but ten vouchers is a bit much.”

A third individual expressed, “We did the same thing we did in Dwarka Vegas Mall when they cancelled the RRR morning IMAX show. We demanded a double ticket. In the beginning, they denied it, but we were sure. Finally, police interference got us double the amount!”

A fourth wrote, “Language is such a beautiful way to explain and express, yet these days it has only been limited to swearing in most situations. This was handled beautifully.”

A few, however, argued that the man’s demands were extreme. One person joked and said, “Thank god he didn’t ask for a 3 BHK in Gurugram.” Another chimed in, adding, “Sorry, this is far from being responsible or rational. Reasonable citizens don't demand freebies or compensation. At best, the audience member should have asked multiplex guys to charge them the price of a ticket equivalent to a non-Imax screen and return the rest of the money. His demands kept increasing by each minute, and towards the end, he even asked for refreshments. It felt as if he was about to ask for his EMI and loan instalment payments next. This is just abuse and exploitation.”

What are your thoughts on this video of this customer confronting a multiplex manager after the film's cancellation?