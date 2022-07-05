Cute cat steals human's pillow and claims it, video has a Stranger Things twist

Everyone who either has cats as pets or is familiar with the kind of ways they have, knows that they can take away something that belongs to you and keep it all to themselves. This particular video that has been shared on Instagram shows just that kind of a moment between a cute feline and its human. Their adorable interaction will certainly make you laugh out loud at the interesting reference from Netflix’s Stranger Things Season 4 as well.

The video of the cat opens to show how it is lying down on its human’s pillow after it gets a hold of it. “When your cat steals your pillow from under your head and claims it as his own,” reads the text inserted in this video. It was shared on the Instagram page dedicated to a cat named Pistachio who has over 350 followers on it.

One comment reads, "My cat also did this once. I wanted to get her away by annoying her. So, I placed my head on her belly. She didn't seem to mind. I fell asleep again. 4 hours later I woke up again. Still in the same position. Still on my cat. She REALLY didn't mind. Best night ever!" "That fuzzy belly," an Instagram user points out. A third response reads, "It’s so funny and then he’s in a kitty coma and so comfy that he doesn’t wake up!! So cute!"